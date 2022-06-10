“The people are worth it”: Jonathan Van-Tam opens new Boston wellbeing centre

A new wellbeing centre in Boston has been officially opened this week, with former deputy chief medical officer Jonathan Van-Tam in attendance.

Novak House, built by St Barnabas Hospice and named after late local philanthropist Stefan Novak, opened its doors on Wednesday and hopes to bring the best support and care to the people of Boston and the surrounding area.

Stefan Novak, who lived in Cherry Willingham, left a large legacy donation to the hospice prior to his passing, which has paid for around half of the centre.

Those in attendance also included Helen Anastassiou, Stefan Novak’s best friend, to witness the centre being opened in honour of his legacy.

Speaking to The Lincolnite Podcast, Jonathan Van-Tam discussed the importance of wellbeing, explaining that while lockdowns do work, the detrimental effects on mental health cannot be ignored.

Listen here:

The centre features a host of treatment and therapy rooms, a garden room, and a lounge and kitchen named Rosie’s, named in honour of Rosie Wood, who worked for St Barnabas until her tragic passing from COVID-19 in 2020.

