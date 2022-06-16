Top 15 Lincoln beer gardens to spend the 30 degree heatwave in on Friday

Temperatures of around 30°C are expected in Lincoln this Friday, so The Lincolnite has listed some of the best beer gardens in the city from which to enjoy the sunshine.

The weather has been wonderful this week, with sunshine and high temperatures across Lincolnshire, but the best is still yet to come according to the experts.

On Friday, the Met Office and BBC Weather are predicting very high temperatures in Lincoln, with highs of between 29 and 30°C.

The sunshine isn’t expected to be around long though, with light rain and a 10-12°C drop predicted on Saturday and Sunday, so Friday will be your best bet to soak in the sun.

With this in mind, The Lincolnite has decided to point you all in the direction of some of the top pubs with ample beer garden space in Lincoln – for those who might fancy a few drinks in the heat on Friday.

Here are some of the great beer gardens you can spend your Friday evening at, basking in the Lincoln sunshine:

The Prince of Wales Inn and The Lion & Snake

The Prince of Wales Inn and The Lion and Snake are situated next to each other on Lincoln’s iconic Bailgate, blessed with stunning cathedral views and ample space for drinkers.

On TripAdvisor the pubs are rated 4.5 and 3.5 respectively.

Craft

Found on the upper High Street, Craft has recently undergone a revamp with a new beer garden and a fresh food and cocktail menu for you to try.

Craft doesn’t appear on Trip Advisor, but Google reviews look favourably, with it scoring 4.2/5 stars from 284 ratings.

The Duke William

The historic refurbished building is at the top end of Lincoln’s Bailgate near to Newport Arch, offering cosy indoor settings and a stylish outdoor area.

It is among the highest rated venues in Lincoln, scoring 4.5 on TripAdvisor from over 900 reviews.

Citadel

Often one of the most desirable spots in the city, Citadel on St Paul’s Lane near Lincoln Castle is perhaps best known for its beautiful rooftop beer garden with the cathedral in perfect view.

It is again well favoured by customers, scoring 4.5 on TripAdvisor and 4.4 on Google reviews.

The Strugglers Inn and The Victoria

The Victoria and The Strugglers Inn are two of Lincoln’s most loved real ale pubs, with The Victoria found on the corner of Union Road and The Strugglers nearby on Westgate.

Both pubs score well in online reviews, with The Strugglers being given a 4.5 on TripAdvisor and The Victoria getting 4/5 stars too.

Treaty of Commerce

One of the few pubs on the pedestrianised lower High Street, The Treaty of Commerce is a unique venue with a huge beer garden and even a fully qualified barber offering haircuts on-site (read more here).

It’s another 4.5 score on TripAdvisor for this pub, along with another 4.5 from 391 Google reviews.

The Morning Star

A traditional pub in its own right, The Morning Star on Greetwell Gate can be found just a stone’s throw from the Cathedral Quarter and boasts an award winning beer garden.

Scores of 4.5 on TripAdvisor and 4.6 on Google suggest that this is a much loved pub with plenty to check out on a summer’s day.

The Mailbox

The self-proclaimed ‘best student pub in Lincoln’, located on Guildhall Street, has a wide range of food and drinks as well as ample screens for all the big sporting events, both inside and outside.

TripAdvisor scores of 4/5 from almost 300 reviews suggest that most thoroughly enjoy The Mailbox, and the large beer garden could be ideal for the heatwave.

Royal William IV

One of the few spots you can enjoy a drink on Brayford Pool, the Royal William IV is a popular spot in Lincoln with plenty of outdoor seating space to take in the views.

Almost 1,500 Google reviews have the pub at 4.3/5 stars while TripAdvisor gives the Royal William a 4.

The Barge

A unique venue bought out by the University of Lincoln’s Students’ Union, The Barge on the Brayford claims to have the best beer garden in Lincoln – and we certainly think it’s up there.

4.2/5 from 117 Google reviews is no mean feat, and with a new cocktail menu launched it could be a great spot to try out.

Horse & Groom

You can find the Horse & Groom on Carholme Road at the corner of the entrance to Brayford Pool, and with a large outdoor space in a sun-trap location it’s clear to see why it is so popular.

More than 1,000 people have left Google reviews for the pub, giving it an impressive score of 4.4/5.

Towers

Described as the hub of the University of Lincoln’s student section, Towers is an often busy bar with huge beer garden space in multiple areas on uni campus.

Google reviews give it a score of 4/5 from over 400 ratings, and it attracts hundreds if not thousands of students each year.

Tower Hotel

The Tower Hotel on Westgate is found in the picturesque Bailgate area of Lincoln’s Cathedral Quarter, and is without doubt one of the most desirable spots in the city.

Helped by stylish settings and a large beer garden, the venue has 4.5 and 4.4 scores on TripAdvisor and Google reviews respectively.

The Adam & Eve

Believed to be the oldest tavern in Lincoln, The Adam and Eve dates back to the early 18th century, and is still serving the good people of our city to this day.

Found on Lindum Road in the shadow of the cathedral, it has favourable 4.5 scores on both Google and TripAdvisor.

Pyewipe Inn

A tourist’s dream, The Pyewipe on Saxilby Road is a 20 minute walk from Lincoln City centre, with a gorgeous route along the Fossdyke Canal making the journey worth it.

Google reviews score it at 4.3/5 from over 1,600 ratings, while TripAdvisor gives it 4 stars from almost 500 customer scores.

As well as this, you will also have the opportunity to enjoy the Cornhill Cove, a pop-up events hub serving food and drinks with a summer twist of free crazy golf, photo cutout boards and beach-style deck chairs.

While you are in the vicinity, you can also check out the Cornhill Quarter’s seated areas outside The Botanist and Cosy Club, as well as the terrace at Everyman Cinema.