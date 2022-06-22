Two injured as Lincoln street cordoned off after serious ‘machete man’ assault

A man suffered a fracture to his skull and jaw, and another male a wound to his leg, after a serious assault in Lincoln on Tuesday night, but the suspects remain at large.

Lincolnshire Police said they received several calls about disorder involving a man armed with what was reported to be a machete at an address in St Peters Avenue just before 9.30pm on June 21.

Multiple ambulances and police cars were seen driving down Lake View Road in Lincoln after the incident, and the area remains cordoned off.

A police helicopter was spotted landing in Boultham Park before circling the skies in search of something, which some local residents claimed to be a man at large with a machete.

Police said the suspects had already left the scene and a search to locate them is “now underway”.

Specialist officers attend the scene and found one man in his 20s with a wound to his leg and a man in his 50s who had suffered a fracture to his skull and jaw.

Both received emergency care at the scene and are now in hospital being treated.

Police said: “We believe this is an isolated incident, and that the people involved were known to each other.

“We would encourage people not to speculate about the circumstances while we carry out our enquiries.”

A police car also blocked the end of Lake View Road during the evening of Tuesday, June 21 with officers stood monitoring the area, while a cordon was put in place on St Peters Avenue, which still remains in place at the time of publication.

Lincolnshire Police have launched an investigation and remain on scene and in the local area on Wednesday, June 22 while they conduct enquiries.