Two men arrested on suspicion of knife possession in Skegness

A member of the public told police a group of men had a knife

Two men have been arrested on suspicion of possession of a knife.

We received a call from a member of the public who reported that three men were sat on a bench near the B&M food store in Burgh Road, Skegness, and one had a knife.

This was reported to us at 8.17am on Tuesday 28 June.

Our officers swiftly attended and located three men who were sat on the bench. A search was carried out and a knife was located in a black rucksack.

Two men, aged 51 and 40 and both from the Skegness area, were arrested and questioned. They have been released under investigation. The third man was not found to be linked to this incident.

Our investigations are ongoing, and anyone with any information should call us on 101, quoting incident 72 of 28 June.