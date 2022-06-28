Two week road closure on B1190 Horncastle Road near Bardney

Drivers will face around two weeks of disruption due to a closure of the B1190 Horncastle Road near Bardney, seven miles east of Lincoln, from Tuesday, June 28.

The closure will remain in place until Wednesday, July 13. It is due to be a 24-hour closure, but when it’s safe to do so it may be removed, according to the Temporary Traffic Regulation Order.

The closure will allow Lincolnshire County Council to carry out reconstruction of the road surface, but emergency access will be maintained at all times.

Stagecoach said this will effect service 30’s journeys from Lincoln (3pm) and the return journey at 4.15pm from Horncastle. The service will not be able to serve Bucknall, Horsington or Thimbleby.

CallConnect will be covering the villages that cannot be served and can be booked by calling 0345 234 3344.