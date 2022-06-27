Urgent call for blood donors in Lincoln
National shortage in blood stock levels
Blood donors in Lincoln are needed for an upcoming sessions following a drop in blood stock levels across the country.
The session takes place on Monday, July 4 at Hospital Sports and Social Club on St Anne’s Road (near Lincoln County Hospital). It is only 47% full and the NHS need donors to come forward by Wednesday, June 29.
A shortage has come around following a dip in blood stock levels across the country. This is due to higher cancellations due to illness and the annual drop in donations over the summer, when people are busy with holidays and events.
Donors with O positive are particularly needed, though all other types are welcome, especially O and B negative.
You can make an appointment at www.blood.co.uk, by downloading the NHS Give Blood app, or calling 0300 1232323.