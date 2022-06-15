Vape and shame: ‘Thieving’ teens caught on camera
Do you recognise either of them?
Police in Lincoln are appealing to identify two young males who were allegedly caught on CCTV stealing e-cigarettes from a shop in the city.
At around midday on Sunday, June 5, two males were seen walking into the Spar shop on Hykeham Road before helping themselves to e-cigarettes.
Officers in Lincoln have issued an appeal to help find the young men, coining the search as a game of “who’s who” on a social media post.
The post states that the men used their “five finger discount” to steal vapes from the shop, and they would like to know who those responsible for the theft are.
If you recognise either or both of them, call 101 or email [email protected] and quote case number 22000324861.