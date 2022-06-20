Witness appeal after fatal crash in Scunthorpe
Were you driving a red Nissan Micra on Friday 17 June on Burringham Road, Scunthorpe? Investigations are underway after a woman sadly died in a collision in Scunthorpe on Friday 17 June.
Following further lines of enquiry to identify a witness driving a light-coloured vehicle, officers are now particularly keen to speak to the driver of what they believe to be of red Nissan Micra which is thought to have seen the Audi just before the collision.
The collision took place at around 9.25pm on Burringham Road in Scunthorpe, when a Silver Audi A4 convertible left the road and collided with a tree.
A 24-year-old woman was sadly pronounced deceased at the scene. The three other occupants of the car were taken to hospital for treatment to their injuries.
We would like to hear from anyone that may have witnessed the collision, or has dashcam footage from the area at the time. Please call 101 quoting log 630 of 17 June.