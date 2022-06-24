Woman arrested after alleged ‘eating hamster for drugs’ video

A 39-year-old woman from Grantham has been arrested on suspicion of cruelty to animals after a video posted on social media allegedly showed a ‘hamster being eaten in exchange for drugs’.

In the video posted on Facebook, the woman is shown supposedly killing the helpless animal before then eating it, according to the Grantham Journal. Social media reports suggest the hamster belonged to the woman’s daughter.

Lincolnshire Police is now supporting the RSPCA with its investigation into the distressing incident after arresting the woman on Thursday. However, the RSPCA is advising people to not call them about the video unless they have first hand information about the incident.

A spokesperson for Lincolnshire Police said: “We have arrested a 39-year-old woman on suspicion of cruelty to animals following a distressing video which was posted on social media depicting an act involving a hamster.

“The Grantham woman was arrested by our officers yesterday (June 23) following an investigation led by the RSPCA.

“She has been released under investigation, and we will continue to support the RSPCA with their investigation.”

A spokesperson for the RSPCA, said: “This is an extremely upsetting video and we’d like to reassure the public that we are investigating and working closely with the police.

“Please do not call us about this video, unless you have first hand information about the incident which could aid an investigation, as it could stop emergency calls about animals in need getting through to us.

“If you see this video on social media please report it to the platform immediately. Please do not share it or comment on it as it increases the chances of other people seeing it and being distressed.”