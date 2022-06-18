Woman dies in Scunthorpe crash
Investigations are underway after a woman sadly died in a collision in Scunthorpe yesterday, Friday 17 June.
The collision took place at around 9.25pm on Burringham Road in Scunthorpe, when a Silver Audi A4 convertible left the road and collided with a tree.
A 24-year-old woman was sadly pronounced deceased at the scene. The three other occupants of the car were taken to hospital for treatment to their injuries.
We would like to hear from anyone that may have witnessed the collision, or has dashcam footage from the area at the time. We’re also keen to speak to the driver of a light coloured vehicle who may have seen the Audi just before the collision.
Please call 101 quoting log 630 of 17 June.