Woman dies in Scunthorpe crash

We are saddened to confirm two women have died in a two-vehicle collision on the A158 in Hagworthingham, Spilsby.

The women, aged 18 and 19, were treated for their injuries after the crash involving a black Peugeot and a black Volvo but have sadly passed away. Their next of kin are aware.

We were called to the collision at just before 7pm yesterday, Friday, 17 June.

Other emergency services attended the scene, and the road was closed off into the early hours of Saturday while we dealt with the collision.

We are now appealing for anyone who saw the collision or has dash cam footage to come forward.

If you witnessed the incident or know anything that might help us in our investigations, please get in touch.

You can do so in a number of ways.