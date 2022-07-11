A swinging weekend: Woodhall Spa 1940s Festival 2022
Including an amazing BBMF flypast
The sun was shining as locals and tourists enjoyed the annual Woodhall Spa 1940s Festival at the weekend.
The 2022 festival, run by a volunteer team of local residents, took place on Saturday and Sunday, July 9 and 10 and celebrated life on the Home Front.
A range of vintage vehicles were on display at the event, which also included living history groups, live entertainment, a market and more.
Among the highlights at the festival were flypasts from The Royal Air Force Battle of Britain Memorial Flight (BBMF), including a Lancaster, Spitfire and Hurricane.
The volunteer organising committee said the festival, which was founded in 2012 as a small fete, was the most successful yet.
The estimated attendance is in excess of 50,000 over the festival, with Saturday by far the single busiest day yet.
Andy Hunter, Chair of the organising committee, said: “This weekend has been by far the most successful event we’ve held in our ten-year history.
“The pent-up appetite for large events like this and the extremely good weather enticed a record number of attendees to Woodhall Spa, and they created an incredible atmosphere throughout.
“From a logistical point of view, it all ran smoothly – we did have to close one car park much earlier on Saturday than expected due to so many people attending, but we enhanced the capacity for Sunday.
“All in all, it’s been a great success and I’d like to thank the residents and businesses of Woodhall Spa for their huge role on making this the best 1940s event in the UK – not my words, but the overwhelming feedback of visitors on social media”.