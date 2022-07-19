‘Blooming’ Boston welcomes judge on tour of town

Boston was blooming, flourishing and looking stunning as the town welcomed an East Midlands in Bloom (EMIB) judge who saw for himself the town’s team efforts.

Judge Peter Beham, accompanied by Carl Beacock, toured the town on Friday, July 15 to see for himself the hard work and many hours put in by volunteers to beautify the town for the benefit of residents, businesses and visitors.

He was shown around by Alison Fairman, Chair of Boston in Bloom, who presented a portfolio of work volunteers to show what they have achieved since last year’s entry, as well as ongoing and future projects, one of which is to restore the first electric light given to Boston and to install it at Central Park.

Boston has been awarded Gold status for the last six years and volunteers are hopeful they can maintain the standard following this year’s team effort. EMIB judges always take many notes, photographs and make suggestions but do not give anything away on their decision until the official awards ceremony in September.

The judge was shown around 15 areas of Boston and was told volunteers work every Friday morning – a staggering 36 Fridays given up since last October for the benefit of the town.

This year’s entry, again, saw many businesses sponsor planters or donations of equipment or plants. Boston Seeds had donated 22 bags of daffodil bulbs to the town.

Other community efforts including Wyberton Wombles were celebrated and the judge was shown the new Queen’s Diamond Jubilee flower bed in Central Park where the design was chosen following a competition at Wyberton Primary School. The winners, Annie and Mia, both 8, met the EMIB during the tour.

Judging started at Boston Cemetery and then went judge went on to meet Boston Woods Trust who are working hard with the ongoing development of Dion’s Woods. The judge said during his visit: “How lucky are the people of Boston to have this on their doorstep.”

The tour then went to Willoughby Road Allotments, where the tranquil NHS Wellness Area was viewed. The next stop was the Fisherman’s memorial and on to St Botolph’s Bridge. The town’s buoys, a social history and art project, gathered a lot of interest from the judge.

The route then went to Boston Stump to see the Mayflower bed and then to Central Park to view the new long flower beds, the Art Deco Garden and the newly established Jubilee bed.

It was then onto Strait Bargate, Custom House Quay and the Haven Meadow. The tour then finished at Fydell House.

Judge Peter Benham said: “This is the third time I have been to Boston as a judge, I have seen it grow remarkably every year. There is a lot of good work being carried out in the community and their efforts are rewarded by the standard of the displays and the enjoyment they bring.

“I hope more people get involved and partake – projects like this strengthen communities.”

Alison Fairman, Chairman of Boston in Bloom said: “Boston in Bloom was delighted to welcome Royal Horticultural Society judges to Boston. The volunteers have worked very hard over the last nearly 40 weeks on all the areas in central Boston and helping make the town cleaner and greener.

“It has been a great community effort and many people have been involved including the Station Adopters and Wyberton Wombles.

“It would be wonderful to win gold again and we look forward to finding out how well we have done in September.”

Alison also thanked the sponsors, who without them some of the projects would have been impossible.

The East Midlands in Bloom Awards Ceremony will take place in Loughborough on Wednesday, September 21, 2022.