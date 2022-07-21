Boston village pub to be turned into flats decade after closure

The Kirton pub has been closed since 2012

A Boston village pub which has been closed for a decade will be turned into flats.

Boston Borough Council will be asked by officers to approve Wellington Pub Company’s plans to convert The Peacock on Kirton High Street into five apartments on Tuesday.

The plans have been called in by a councillor due to concerns regarding the number of units, overdevelopment of the site and parking provision.

A council report said the Grade II listed pub is currently vacant and “is understood to have ceased trading as a public house in approximately 2012”.

The development would include the demolition of a modern rear extension.

“The proposal would revitalise and put to a viable use, a currently unused heritage asset within a main service centre that is falling into disrepair,” said the report.

Two objections have been received around the plans, noting concerns over a lack of parking and the impact on the conservation area.

Kirton Parish Council has also objected on the grounds of over development and lack of parking.

However, Lincolnshire County Council’s Highways department has rasied no objection, noting: “‘The site is located in a central urban area where services and facilities are within a reasonable distance to be accessed via sustainable travel options such as walking, cycling and public transport.

“Future residents of the development will not be reliant on the private car and therefore parking is not essential for this proposal.”

The borough council adds that if the public house resumed operations, it would also attract vehicles without providing off-street parking.