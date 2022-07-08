Call for ‘pay later taxis’ to keep young people safe

Young people have their say on what Lincolnshire needs

Young people in Lincolnshire have called for taxis with a ‘pay later’ option to keep them safe at night.

The suggestion has been put forward by Lincolnshire’s Youth Commission after more than 1,300 people aged 16 to 25 were consulted.

One of the six priorities highlighted in a report by the Police and Crime Commissioner was safety at night.

There were concerns that people were put in unsafe situations due to lack of reliable transport, and they would like to see partnership schemes offering ‘pay later’ options for taxi services.

There were also worries about an increase in drink spiking on nights out – young people called for drink toppers and cup covers to be handed out as a safety measures.

More support was needed for mental health, the report also says, with young people saying they had difficulties getting access to services.

Suggestions included the introduction of therapy dogs, well-being clubs and break-out rooms in schools.

To tackle exploitation and violence against young people, there was a call for amnesty bins and self-defence classes so that they could feel safe without needing to carry knives.

Young people said there was a fear of reporting abuse. The PCC suggested better education about the types of abuse.

There was also scepticism about young people’s relationship with the police. Some said they only interacted with Lincolnshire Police when they were suspected of doing something wrong.

Respondents said they wanted to see police reach out to their communities more, either face-to-face or on social media.

Discrimination and lack of inclusion was highlighted as another pressing issue. They wanted to see new event and festivals to improve inclusion in communities.

PCC Marc Jones praised the commission’s suggestions.

“Once again the Youth Commission has carried out some remarkable work to bring the voices of young people to the fore,” he said.

“The proposals put forward are thought provoking, practical and creative and my office will be looking at them closely to see what we can action in the coming months.

“All of the young people involved can be proud of their efforts to ensure our residents remain, and feel, safe.”

The full Lincolnshire Youth Commission report is available online.

Its suggestions will be developed further with the launch of the Strong Voices Project, which will engage with 11 to 21-year-olds through schools, community groups and are regular core group meeting.

Young people can register to take part now.