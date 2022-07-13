Can you help us identify this male in Branston?
A home was broken into in the village
We are appealing for information after a residential burglary in Earlsfield, Branston around 7.10pm on Thursday, 30 June.
The culprits broke into the house through a window before making their escape.
The image below shows a male on a grey push bike who was in the area shortly before the offence was committed and we are keen to speak to him.
He is a white male aged approx. 16-18 years old. He has short dark hair, and was seen wearing a dark coloured top, grey tracksuit bottoms and white trainers.
If you can help us to identify this male, please:
Call 101 quoting reference: 22000376296
Email: [email protected] quoting reference: 22000376296 in the subject line.
If you wish to remain anonymous, you can report via the independent charity CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111 or online.