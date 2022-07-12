CCTV appeal over arson attack near Boston shop
Police have launched an investigation
We are appealing for help identifying the person in these images who might be able to help with our enquiries into an arson in Boston.
We received a report that the fencing to the side of the Korzinka food shop in Field Street, Boston, was on fire at 1.18am on 27 June.
Officers attended and found a wheelie bin approximately 200 yards away also on fire, and were able to extinguish it. The fire to the side of the shop was tackled by Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue, and crews also ensured that the bin was safe.
The fencing which has been damaged is on John Adams Way, and belongs to Boston Borough Council.
We are treating this as an arson, and an investigation has been launched.
We now have CCTV images to share of a person we believe may be able to help with our investigation who we would like to speak with. While facial features cannot be distinguished, we hope the distinctive clothing, bag, and hair style may help to identify the person in the images.
The woman is described as white, with a medium build, shoulder length blonde hair with brown roots. She is pictured wearing light blue jeans, black jumper with red stripes down the arms and a white Adidas logo on the front, holding a large white bag with a pink or red pattern.
If you can help with our enquiries there are a number of ways to get in touch:
- By calling 101 quoting incident 18 of 27 June.
- By emailing [email protected] quoting incident 19 of 27 June in the subject line.
- If you wish to remain anonymous, you can report via the independent charity CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111 or online.