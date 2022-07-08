Celebration of teaching at Lincolnshire Education Excellence Awards 2022
Paying tribute to the finest in Lincolnshire’s education sector
The winners of the first ever Lincolnshire Education Excellence Awards, organised by Stonebow Media in partnership with Lincoln College, have been announced during a wonderful night at Lincoln’s Engine Shed.
The awards saw some of the county’s finest educators come together at the Engine Shed on July 7, for an evening of recognition for the hard work of the education sector.
The evening was hosted by BBC Radio Lincolnshire presenter Carla Greene, and saw around 250 people in attendance enjoy live music, delicious catered food and plenty of wine!
It was the second in a series of award ceremonies hosted by Stonebow Media this year, following on from the successful Lincolnshire Business Excellence awards in May.
Awards were handed out for excellence in primary and secondary school teaching, nurseries, childminders, SEND schools and those who engage with their communities.
A patriotic colour scheme of red, white and blue saw each table accompanied with balloons and Union Jack flags, with catering from Salted Orange including a tapas grazing of braised beef, duck fat potatoes and baked brie, along with desserts such as macaroons, Victoria sponge and mini scones.
A huge thank you to the sponsors of the event for making it possible. They are: Lincoln College, Lincolnshire County Council, Duncan & Toplis, Shakespeare Martineau, Lincoln Minster School, Visual Print and Design and Fizzco.
Here are all the winners from #LEX22:
Environmental Champion of the Year
– Sponsored by Lincoln College
Lincoln Minster School – Winner
Lincolnshire Farm Schools
Hill Holt Wood
Red Hen Day Nursery
Sir Robert Pattinson Academy
Community Involvement Award
– Sponsored by Lincoln College
Haven High Academy – Winner
CLIP
Stay Safe Partnership
Tingers Childcare
YMCA Beginnings Daycare
SEND School
– Sponsored by Lincoln College
St Francis School – Winner
Fortuna School
The Priory School
Willoughby A Priory Academy
YMCA Beginnings Daycare
Food Champion of the Year
– Sponsored by Duncan & Toplis
The Farm Kitchen – Winner
Ideal School Meals
RAFA Kidz
Washingborough Academy
Willoughby Foods Ltd
Primary Teaching Assistant of the Year
– Sponsored by Lincolnshire County Council
Beth Cooper – Boston Nursery School – Winner
Michelle Hall – Skegness Infant Academy
Nicola Hampton – Willoughby A Primary Academy
Siobhan Heath – Kirton Primary School
Trudie Smart – Gipsey Bridge Academy
Primary School Teacher of the Year
– Sponsored by Lincoln Minster School
Reece Breakell – Westgate Academy – Winner
Emma Eden – Lincoln Carlton Academy
Maria Wolkowski – Sir Francis Hill Community Primary School
Sue Guy – Waddington All Saints Academy
Tracey McKeigue – Willoughby A Priory Academy
Secondary Teaching Assistant of the Year
– Sponsored by Lincolnshire County Council
Nathan Coy – Lincoln UTC – Winner
Helen Sprakes – Lincoln UTC
Sally Bannister – Willoughby A Priory Academy
Secondary School Teacher of the Year
– Sponsored by Stonebow Media
Daniel Chung – Lincoln UTC – Winner
Jo Baker – Branston Community Academy
Jo Rodgers – Sir Robert Pattinson Academy
Kerryn Van Der Merwe – Willoughby A Priory Academy
Oliver Petts – William Farr School
Childminder of the Year
– Sponsored by Lincolnshire County Council
Charlene Griffiths – Charlene Griffiths Childcare – Winner
Becky Ward – Messy Hands Childcare
Bethany Dunkley – Little Dunklings Childcare
Caroline Baker – Puddleducks Day Care
Lynette Smith – Lynn’s Childminding Services
Nursery of the Year
– Sponsored by Lincolnshire County Council
Abbey 345 Preschool – Winner
Great Wood Farm Early Years Centre
Lilliput Day Nursery
The Nest Nursery and Preschool
Tingers Childcare
Headteacher of the Year
– Sponsored by Shakespeare Martineau
Dale Hardy – Sir Robert Pattinson Academy – Winner
John Morrison – Lincoln UTC
Jude Hunton – Skegness Grammar School
Nicky Donley – The Parliament Federation
Simon Evans – Priory Pembroke Academy
College Tutor/Lecturer of the Year
– Sponsored by Stonebow Media
Amanda Owen – Riseholme College – Winner
Amy Matunhira-Whyte – Lincoln College
-
Rachel Dixon – Riseholme College