A charitable trust has been launched to continue the legacy of a “remarkable young man” who sadly died after contracting coronavirus and being placed into a medically induced coma.

Cameron Day obtained a First-Class Honours degree in Graphic Design from the University of Lincoln last year. Just as he completed his studies, and secured his dream job as a Graphic Designer in London, he contracted COVID-19 in June 2021 and spent several weeks in the Intensive Care Unit at Lincoln County Hostile, including his 21st birthday on July 15 last year.

His condition continued to deteriorate, leading him to be placed into a medical induced coma on July 24, with the hope that it would give his body a chance to repair and fight the virus. Cameron developed sepsis and multiple organ failure before sadly passing away in hospital on August 5, 2021.

On what would have been his 22nd birthday (July 16, 2022), The Cameron Day Charitable Trust was launched to support students to achieve their potential in his name.

The charity seeks to continue supporting students of Graphic Design in Lincoln and the East Midlands, encouraging them to achieve their potential and increase their employment opportunities, as well as promoting the profile of the industry.

His legacy continues through the work of the trust, and The Cameron Day Award for Contribution in Graphic Design – an annual University of Lincoln award for students emulating his values of hard work, determination and kindness.

Cameron’s step mum Tracey Day told BBC Look North: “We’re taking the lead from Cameron, we’re following his example. Cameron was someone who was so committed to developing himself and he was so generous with support, his kindness, so w’ere using those two key themes about supporting students to continue to develop and to strive to be the best that they can be.”