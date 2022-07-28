City council and Anglian Water encourage community support for Lincoln food banks
Lincoln’s food banks are seeing an unprecedented demand for stock
Lincoln’s food banks are seeing an unprecedented demand for food currently, giving out as many food parcels in the first three months of this year as they did in the whole of 2016.
Following a request for support sent to all accredited organisations to the Lincoln Social Responsibility Charter, Anglian Water, as part of their commitment to Corporate Social Responsibility, stepped forward and arranged a food bank collection within their Lincoln office. The results of the collection were staggering with roughly 30 crates of food being donated by Anglian Water staff and provided to Lincoln’s food banks.
City of Lincoln Council and Anglian Water are encouraging local organisations and residents to provide help and support to Lincoln’s food banks wherever they can at this challenging time, either by collecting / making a food or cash donation. Any support no matter how large or small will be appreciated and will make a real difference to the residents of Lincoln.
Cllr Sue Burke, Portfolio Holder for Reducing Inequalities, said: “During a time when demand is so high on our food banks, it is great to hear staff at Anglian Water have gone above and beyond to support Lincoln’s food banks as part of their commitment to corporate social responsibility and the Lincoln Social Responsibility Charter.
“Support at any level is extremely appreciated at this challenging time for all, and I would encourage other local organisations to provide support where they can.”
Bethanie Kennedy, Customer Services Partnership Manager at Anglian Water added: “We know many of our customers are feeling the pinch with the current cost of living crisis and that’s why we wanted to do our bit to help following the appeal through the charter. Colleagues in the Lincoln office pulled together to help support the foodbanks of the city, many of which we already work in partnership with.
“At Anglian Water, we offer a wide range of support through our Priority Services Register and can help our customers if they are struggling to keep on top of their water bill. If you or a loved one would like to see how we might be able to help you, you can call our specially trained Priority Services team on 0800 232 1951 or visit anglianwater.co.uk/WaterCare.”
Lincoln’s food banks can be contacted using the following details:
Lincoln Community Larder
01522 569291 / 07914655460
Lincoln Foodbank
01522 542166
To find out more about the Lincoln Social Responsibility Charter, and to gain accreditation as a socially responsible employer, please visit www.lincoln.gov.uk/socialresponsibility.