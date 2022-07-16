County’s third non-fatal strangulation charge

Shaun Bennett, 43, of Riverton Close in Lincoln, was charged with non-fatal strangulation after an alleged assault reported to us on 15 July.

He was also charged with unlawful wounding in the same incident and is expected to appear in Magistrates’ Court today.

Bennett is the third person in Lincolnshire to be charged under the new legislation. Crucially, the new offence carries a maximum sentence of five years’ imprisonment.

Victims of strangulation may be left with little or no physical marks meaning previously, a charge of actual bodily harm or common assault may have been applied, which did not reflect the serious nature of the act.

If you have been affected

If you or your children are in immediate danger you should always call 999. If it is not safe to speak use the ‘silent solution.’ Press 5 5 when prompted and this will tell us that you need us.

You can also access help from specialist domestic abuse services:

EDAN Lincs Lincolnshire’s Domestic Abuse Support Service, helping all women, men and children experiencing domestic abuse.

The National Domestic Violence Helpline is a 24hr Freephone available on 0808 2000 247 operating 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

SafeLives offer advice for victims and professionals.

Galop – the national LGBT+ anti-violence charity are available on 0800 999 5428.

If you are a child or young person and domestic abuse is happening in your home or relationship, tell someone you trust, like a teacher. You can also call Childline on 0800 1111.

The Men’s Advice Line is for male victims of domestic abuse and can be reached on 0808 8010327.

Safe spaces are available in UK pharmacies including Boots, Superdrug, Morrisons and many independent pharmacies. Go to the healthcare counter and ask to use the safe space where you can access support.

If you are worried about your own behaviour

At home shouldn’t mean at risk. There is no excuse for abuse. If you are worried about your behaviour, get help.

Make a Change operate in Lincolnshire – contact 01522 246616 or email: [email protected]

Alternatively, call the national Respect helpline on 0808 802 4040.