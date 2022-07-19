Crash closes A46 southbound from Hykeham roundabout
It is causing some delays
The road has been closed southbound after a crash on the A46 near Lincoln on Tuesday morning.
The crash involved two vehicles, but the extent of any injuries is not yet known.
Lincolnshire Police said the road is currently closed southbound from the Hykeham roundabout (near Pennells Garden Centre) to the Halfway House roundabout (near Swinderby/Witham St Hughs).
ROAD CLOSURE
There was a two-vehicle collision on the A46.
Incident 97 of 19 July
— Lincolnshire Police (@LincsPolice) July 19, 2022