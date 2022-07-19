Crash closes A46 southbound from Hykeham roundabout

School closures and travel disruption will continue to effect Lincolnshire as the Met Office’s first ever red weather warning for extreme heat remains in place across most of the country.

The exceptional hot spell of weather continues on Tuesday with temperatures expected to reach as high as 40°C in Lincolnshire later this afternoon.

The Met Office’s red weather warning is scheduled to remain in place until 11.59pm on Tuesday, July 19.

School closures

Schools have put measures in place to protect children during the heatwave. Some have closed completely, and a number of other local schools will close at lunchtime to avoid classrooms overheating. The following schools remain closed on Tuesday, July 19:

St Christopher’s special school in Lincoln has been closed due to health risk

Thomas Middlecott Academy in Boston –

Lincolnshire Wolds Federation Specialist Schools (St Bernard’s, Louth, and St Lawrence’s, Horncastle)

Warren Wood Specialist School, Gainsborough

Aegir Specialist School, Gainsborough

Little Gonerby Church of England Infant Academy – closed to all pupils from 12.30pm on Tuesday

Charles Read Academy

St Francis Special School

Butterwick Primary School

Stickney Primary School New Leake Primary School

Quadring Cowley and Brown’s Primary School – closed from 1pm on Tuesday

Walton Academy in Grantham

Travel

Due to the red weather warning, the Met Office has advised to expect delays on roads and road closures, as well as disruption and cancellations to rail and air travel.

🚧 The East Coast Main Line will be closed on Tuesday 19 July from 12:00 to 20:00 for your safety. ❌ No services will run between London King's Cross and York and Leeds. ⚠️ We are warning you not to travel this Tuesday: ➡️ https://t.co/SbbG1U8QRU#heatwave #heatwaveuk pic.twitter.com/TX1bpxaiDy — Network Rail (@networkrail) July 18, 2022

⚠️#LNERUpdate TODAY. DO NOT TRAVEL between #LondonKingsCross and south of #York & #Leeds. No trains will run. Only travel if necessary to other destinations. Visit our website for further information including refunds https://t.co/Suwuk0LDfB pic.twitter.com/vBw2ldxgDh — London North Eastern Railway (@LNER) July 19, 2022

Temperatures are predicted to reach record levels Mon-Wed, and the advice is to take extra precautions in the unprecedented heat 🔥 @metoffice ⚠️How to spot signs of heat exhaustion and heatstroke and what to do > https://t.co/k1kMT52lDL #WeatherAware #Heatwave 🌡️ pic.twitter.com/bFxsVQyymd — Lincolnshire County Council (@LincolnshireCC) July 18, 2022

❗️ Travel advice for Tuesday: DO NOT TRAVEL North East, East Mids, Yorkshire and Humber as many routes will be completely shut down. Some parts in the North West will also be closed due to high temps, especially on tracks which are significantly higher than air temps. 1/3 pic.twitter.com/vCR4mxMoAp — Northern 🚆 (@northernassist) July 19, 2022

#EMRUpdate 📢We have issued a DO NOT TRAVEL message today.

If you are planning on travelling across our network today we have significantly reduced services and very few trains to/from London.

Journey and refund info available here: https://t.co/miUtwmaXF7 — EMR (@EastMidRailway) July 19, 2022

Stagecoach said it is operating as normal and doing its best to keep moving, however some services have been disrupted by the ongoing staff shortages situation.

Meanwhile, public services such as bin collections have been effected this week and it is best to check with your local district council about any changes.