Destination Lincolnshire Tourism Awards: Nominations closing on August 3rd

There is just five days left to get your nominations submitted to be recognised in the 2022 Destination Lincolnshire Tourism Awards.

The event is organised by Stonebow Media, publishers of The Lincolnite, to celebrate the best businesses in Greater Lincolnshire, alongside headline sponsors Lincoln College and Destination Lincolnshire.

Tourism businesses of all sizes are encouraged to apply, and winning businesses will be put forward to the VisitEngland national awards 2023.

Charlotte Goy, Chief Executive at Destination Lincolnshire said “Created to shine a light on businesses, the Destination Lincolnshire Tourism Excellence Awards celebrate every aspect of the visitor tourism economy, to champion all of the innovation, passion, dedication, resilience and tenacity that we know Lincolnshire businesses have.

“I’d encourage all tourism and visitor economy businesses to enter. The application process itself is also a business development opportunity – really helpful feedback will be given by the judges to all those who enter. The businesses that are shortlisted will then be visited by a mystery shopper. An independent mystery expert who will give genuine feedback on each business, comparing Lincolnshire’s offering to our peers on a national level.”

There are fifteen categories open for nominations from visitors attraction, accommodation providers, hospitality businesses and many more.

The deadline for nominations is August 3, with online judging starting on August 4 and mystery shopping from August 15. Finalists will be announced on Monday, August 15.

The awards ceremony will be held at the Engine Shed on October 21, and will be hosted by Lincs FM presenter, John Marshall.

Destination Lincolnshire Tourism Awards categories:

Ethical, Responsible and Sustainable Tourism Award – sponsored by Visit Lincolnshire*

Experience of the Year – sponsored by LNER*

Hotel of the Year – sponsored by Destination Lincolnshire*

New Tourism Business Award of the Year– sponsored by Lincoln College*

Pub of the Year – sponsored by Heart of Lincs*

Resilience and Innovation Award – sponsored by Visit Lincolnshire*

Self Catering Accommodation of the Year – sponsored by insight6*

Camping, Glamping and Holiday Park of the Year – sponsored by Destination Lincolnshire*

B&B and Guest House of the Year – sponsored by East Lindsey District Council*

Taste of England (Taste Lincolnshire) – sponsored by Destination Lincolnshire*

Small Visitor Attraction of the Year– sponsored by Lincoln College*

Large Visitor Attraction of the Year – sponsored by Destination Lincolnshire*

Customer Service Excellence Award – sponsored by Lincoln College

Marketing Campaign – sponsored by LNER

Arts, Culture and Heritage – sponsored by Duncan & Toplis

*VisitEngland award categories