Destination Lincolnshire Tourism Awards: Masterclass in applications

The 2022 Destination Lincolnshire Tourism Excellence Awards are open for applications, and Destination Lincolnshire giving you the rare chance to co-create your application with Nell Barrington, a tourism awards veteran, who has helped hundreds of businesses write winning applications over the last 15 years – including national VisitEngland winners!

The Tourism Awards Masterclass is taking place on Tuesday 12 July at 11am for one-hour online. Laura Freer, Head of Marketing at Destination Lincolnshire said: “This is a golden opportunity, after years of hard work and heartache, to get your business and team recognised and rewarded.

“A well written application is key to achieving a coveted place on this year’s shortlist, and I’d encourage all tourism and visitor economy businesses who are thinking of entering – whether they are seasoned at writing award applications or not – to join us for this exclusive masterclass.

“Nell Barrington has worked with us and VisitEngland on the founding application processes of these awards, and she is perfectly placed to assist in co-creating applications that you can be proud of. This is a great opportunity for business development too – whether you are shortlisted for an award or not – discovering how to effectively apply for awards and talk up your business adds another string to your bow.

“Booking is essential and places are limited to just 35 – so be quick! This year we’ve made our masterclass available to partners and also to those who we are yet to work with for free. Call it an added bonus, after two years away from the awards circuit.

The awards masterclass is focussed on the application process, and it will spell out what the judges are looking for. You’ll learn how to make your application stand out from the local competition, helping your chances of going through to the national VisitEngland Awards in 2023.”

There are fifteen categories open for nominations from visitors attraction, accommodation providers, hospitality businesses and many more.

The deadline for nominations is July 29, with online judging starting on July 30 and mystery shopping from August 13. Finalists will be announced on Monday, August 15.

The awards ceremony will be held at the Engine Shed on October 21, and will be hosted by Lincs FM presenter, John Marshall.

The event is organised by Stonebow Media, publishers of The Lincolnite, to celebrate the best businesses in Greater Lincolnshire, alongside headline sponsors Lincoln College and Destination Lincolnshire.

We would also like to thank our other sponsors Visit Lincolnshire, Heart of Lincs, Duncan and Toplis and LNER, insight6 and EV Camel.

Destination Lincolnshire Tourism Awards categories:

Ethical, Responsible and Sustainable Tourism Award – sponsored by Visit Lincolnshire*

Experience of the Year – sponsored by LNER*

Hotel of the Year – sponsored by Destination Lincolnshire*

New Tourism Business Award of the Year– sponsored by Lincoln College*

Pub of the Year – sponsored by Heart of Lincs*

Resilience and Innovation Award – sponsored by Visit Lincolnshire*

Self Catering Accommodation of the Year – sponsored by Stonebow Media*

Camping, Glamping and Holiday Park of the Year – sponsored by Destination Lincolnshire*

B&B and Guest House of the Year – sponsored by Stonebow Media*

Taste of England (Taste Lincolnshire) – sponsored by Destination Lincolnshire*

Small Visitor Attraction of the Year– sponsored by Lincoln College*

Large Visitor Attraction of the Year – sponsored by Destination Lincolnshire*

Customer Service Excellence Award – sponsored by Lincoln College

Marketing Campaign – sponsored by LNER

Arts, Culture and Heritage – sponsored by Duncan & Toplis

To enter and for more information visit the Destination Lincolnshire Tourism Awards website

*VisitEngland award categories