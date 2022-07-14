Discover Gainsborough’s improved and extended Riverside Walk

Grab your walking shoes and head over to the riverside in Gainsborough to explore a much-welcomed and improved walkway.

West Lindsey District Council, local housing provider, Acis Group and the Greater Lincolnshire Local Enterprise Partnerships (GLLEP) have teamed up to extend the walkway along the River Trent.

People can now enjoy an uninterrupted 2.7 mile stroll along the river bank from the picturesque village of Morton all the way to the historic Trent Bridge.

Did you know the famous act of holding back the tide by King Canute took place on the River Trent in Gainsborough?

Deputy Leader of West Lindsey District Council, Cllr Anne Welburn explained improvements to the walkway is something the Council has been working towards since it launched its £18million invest Gainsborough initiative in 2016.

Cllr Welburn said: “I am thrilled to see the final piece of the Riverside Walk is now complete.

“A new section has been created behind the existing Beaphar Sinclair factory at Ropery Road, and the acquisition of an existing section of Riverside Approach means people can enjoy an uninterrupted walk along the riverside, overlooking the Nottinghamshire Countryside.

“We have been passionately behind this project from day one. Improving pedestrian and cycling connectivity along the Riverside and to other parts of Gainsborough is part of our long term vision for a green and accessible town, this project also supports our Environment, Sustainability and Climate Change Strategy and ambition for a network of footpath/cycleways connecting the whole of West Lindsey.

“By connecting the town in this way, we continue to work on our ambitious plans for the area, continuing to strengthen the position of Gainsborough being an exciting place to live, work and visit.”

It follows the £20 million investment into new homes in Gainsborough along the riverfront. Acis and its construction partners Vistry Partnerships is working closely with the Council to regenerate the land off Bowling Green Road to develop 135 new homes with associated landscaping. The new development will be built on the riverside setting, close to the popular Mercer Wood.

Mark Jones, Director of Property Services for Acis Group said: “We’re delighted to have played a role in this exciting development for the town. We’re committed to regeneration Gainsborough – our home town and this, along with our large-scale redevelopment work at Bowling Green Road and North Parade, is something that we’re truly proud of and collectively will make a huge difference to people’s lives in the area.”

In the most recent State of the District report (2020), obesity levels have risen in West Lindsey by 0.5% to 68.5% of adults, significantly higher than the national and regional averages.

Initiatives such as extending the walkway are part of West Lindsey District Council’s Corporate Plan to improve opportunities to help boost health and wellbeing of local people.

Cllr Trevor Young who represents the Gainsborough area has also welcomed the improvements. He said: “I am pleased to see the walk way has been extended and that the new sections will be monitored by CCTV 24/7.

“It is also great to see that it connects with the Gainsborough Heritage Trail which is a 90 minute walking tour which goes past some of the most iconic sights and attractions in the town including the Gainsborough Old Hall. You can download the brochure on our Discover Gainsborough website.”

The extension to the walk has been funded with a contribution from the GLLEP, Single Local Growth Fund.

Pat Doody, Chair of the Greater Lincolnshire Local Enterprise Partnerships, said: “It’s very rewarding to see the completion of this key public realm investment for Gainsborough at a time when our open spaces are so important to our wellbeing.

“This project is just one element of a wider regeneration plan for the town supported by the LEP that has included transport modelling, town centre living and strategic land acquisition.”

Lee Wallhead from Pet Healthcare Specialists, Beaphar, said: “We have always shared the same vision as the Council, and felt it was important to make the land available for the new section of the Riverside Walk. It is fantastic to see the large number of people already making use of this stretch on a daily basis!”