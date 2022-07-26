Whats’s on at the 2022 Heckington Show

The Knights of Nottingham Jousting, vintage machinery, a traditional fairground, and a host of animal livestock will be among the main attractions at this weekend’s Heckington Show.

The 154th edition of the popular event, which is the largest village show in England, will take place on Saturday and Sunday, July 30 and 31 at Hall Grounds, Heckington, Sleaford.

To end the first day, the spectacular Grand Firework Concert will happen in the Concert Marquee, with Take That tribute group ‘Rule The World’ performing, along with other acts.

The forecast is good, with sunny weather on the way, reaching a balmy 25℃ on Saturday, with Sunday warm too.

Doors open on Saturday at 9.00am and close at 10.30pm. The Grand Firework Concert opens from 7.00pm to 10.30pm.

The show is open on Sunday from 9.00am to 5pm.

Tens of thousands of people, according to reports, visited the show last year making it the largest village show in England.

Below you can read our concise guide to getting around the Show.

Tickets

Day tickets cost £11 for adults and £4 for children. Weekend tickets are £18 for adults and £5 for children.

They can be purchased online here and you can be admitted upon showing your e-ticket at the gate, or you can buy advanced tickets from available Heckington outlets. Alternatively, you can purchase tickets at the gate.

See more information about tickets and frequently asked questions here.

What’s On

On Saturday in the Main Ring there is:

Children’s Running Races

The 10 Mile Road Race

The Knights of Nottingham Jousting Performance

​Royal British Legion Band and Corps of Drummers

Grass Track Cycling Events including: ​400m Handicap, Tony Skinner Mile, 800m Race, 400m Race, 2km & 3km Scratch Races​​

Evening Concert & Firework Display

Grand Firework Concert (7-10pm) featuring Take That tribute band ‘Rule The World’, Sleaford Concert Band and Charlie Russell Band

Other Activities

In the Activity Zone:

Leicester Tigers Rugby

Ladies in Pigs

Circus Skills

Sleaford ATC (Air Training Corp)

Sleaford Rugby Club

Messy Fun Marquee

Picnic Areas

Animals & Livestock

Official sheep auction on Sunday

Sheep-shearing competition

Donkey Show on Saturday

Heavy Horse Classes on Saturday

Poultry Show

The Dog Show isn’t on this year

The Rabbit Show isn’t on this year

Concert Marquee

Watch musical and performing arts talent

On Sunday morning there is an open-air church service

At 3.30pm on Sunday watch the presentation of the Horticulture, Art and Craft prizes

Heritage

Traditional Crafts

Local hertiage

Performances & Demonstrations

Living History

Past Show Exhibitors

Vintage Exhibits

Sports

Junior Athletics

The Denman Cup

Showjumping on Sunday in the Main Ring

Vintage Machinery & Tractors

Grand paraded of vintage vehicles in the Main Ring on Sunday afternoon.

Stationary Engines & Bygones

Traffic, Parking and Camping

The outlook for traffic is good travelling from all directions in Lincolnshire to the Show, with no hold-ups announced, but please check for any new developments before you set off.

There is free parking, disabled parking and toilets.

and Mobility Scooter Hire must be booked in advance by phoning 01205 362444

by phoning 01205 362444 Baby Changing and feeding facilities are available in the St John’s tent by the main ring.

and facilities are available in the St John’s tent by the main ring. Caravan and Camping pitches – check at Heckington Sports Pavillion, or Contact Anna on [email protected]

The Heckington Show has 900-year-old origins – it is recorded that a feast week linked to the Feast of St Mary took place in the village in the 1100s and the country show in its present form can be traced back to 1863, with the current site hosting the Show since 1867.

The Show is completely organised and managed by volunteers, and in 2018 was awarded the Queen’s award for Voluntary Service (the MBE for volunteer groups).

Last year the Show was only a one-day event following its absence in 2020 due to the Covid pandemic.

Visitors are warned not to bring barbecues in line with health and safety policies.