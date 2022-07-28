Ex-addict who discarded kinder egg full of drugs spared jail
He pleaded guilty to supplying cocaine and heroin to other users
A former addict who admitted dealing Class A drugs in Boston was spared jail after turning his life around.
Stacey Housham, 42, had pleaded guilty to supplying cocaine and heroin to other users before the Covid pandemic to feed his own habit.
Lincoln Crown Court heard Housham was caught red handed after a police officer spotted him coming out of a building in St Ann’s Wharf and briefly getting into a waiting car.
Housham was seen to discard a kinder egg which was discovered to contain 1.6 grams of cocaine, 18 wraps of crack-cocaine valued at £180 and a £10 wrap of heroin.
The officer searched Housham and discovered a set of electronic scales, a large amount of cash and two phones which were “ringing constantly.”
Analysis of the phones indicated Housham was involved in dealing drugs, however the prosecution accepted he was making no financial gain and was only involved to feed his own habit and to find somewhere to sleep.
Housham, who was of no fixed address at the time of his offences, and is formerly of Collingwood Crescent, Boston, admitted possessing both cocaine and heroin with intent to supply others on 10 February, 2020.
He also pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supply of cocaine and heroin to others between 6 December, 2019, and 11 February, 2020.
Nicholas Bleaney, mitigating, told the court Housham was now a hardworking man who had the support of his partner and children, who had written letters to the court.
“He is working hard six days a week pulling vegetables out the ground,” Mr Bleaney added.
Passing sentence Recorder Simon King said he was moved by the support from Housham’s family.
Recorder King told Housham: “This all harks back to a darker period in your life, before the Covid pandemic, and I accept you have made positive steps to put this behind you in the last two and half years.”
Housham was sentenced to two years imprisonment suspended for two years. He must also complete 100 hours of unpaid work in the community and 35 rehabilitation days.