Extra patrols tackling anti-social behaviour in South Kesteven

A series of extra patrols has been organised in South Kesteven next week as part of a national campaign dedicated to tackling anti-social behaviour (ASB).

South Kesteven District Council, along with other agencies, is supporting a week of action designed to tackle the blight of ASB.

National ASB Awareness Week runs from Monday 18th July to Sunday 24th July. The Neighbourhood Policing Team from Lincolnshire police as well as Neighbourhoods officers from SKDC will be on patrol in ASB hotspots in Grantham, Stamford, Bourne and Deepings.

SKDC’s Cabinet Member for People and Safer Communities, Cllr Annie Mason, said: “ASB can take many forms, from persistent nuisance to serious public disturbances. We are acutely aware that it can have a major impact on individuals, families and even whole communities.

“ASB Awareness Week is about increasing understanding of what anti-social behaviour is and the impact it has on people’s lives.”

ASB is any behaviour that can cause nuisance and annoyance is likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress; creates significant and persistent problems in a neighbourhood and leaves communities intimidated. There are three main categories:

• Personal – when someone targets a specific individual or group.

• Nuisance – when someone causes trouble, annoyance or suffering to a community.

• Environmental – when someone’s actions affect the wider environment, such as public spaces or buildings.

Examples may include noise; harassment; criminal damage; graffiti and fly-tipping; nuisance neighbours; street drinking; intimidation and behaviour that targets members of their identified groups because of their perceived differences.

Latest figures from South Kesteven show 152 reported incidents in April and 161 in May, most relating to inconsiderate behaviour. Neighbour disputes, reports of drunken behaviour and vehicle nuisance are the next most frequent reports.

The week is organised by Resolve, an organisation dedicated to community safety and tackling ASB.

Rebecca Bryant OBE, Chief Executive of Resolve said: “ASB is not low-level crime. It can have a long-lasting impact on the lives of victims and communities and can be a precursor to more serious crime.

“It is important that the challenge of ASB continues to be given the priority it needs so that people everywhere feel safe in their homes and communities.

“We are delighted that SKDC is supporting this hugely important campaign. It is vital to develop partnership approaches across communities to deal with the growing challenges around ASB.”