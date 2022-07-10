Fatal collision, Godsey Lane, Market Deeping

We are appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage

We are appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage after a fatal collision on Godsey Lane in Market Deeping.

The collision, between a black Audi A1 and a white Peugeot 208, occurred at around 1 pm on 26 June.

A 91-year-old man, a passenger in the Peugeot, sadly passed away on 3 July.

If you witnessed the collision, or you have dashcam footage that could help our investigation, please get in touch in one of the following ways: