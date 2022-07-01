Feedback sought on Grantham’s Beacon lighting park
The council is inviting people to have their say
South Kesteven District Council is inviting people to have their say on Dysart Park, the scene of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee beacon lighting and now vying for coveted Green Flag status.
Running until 31 July, the public survey asks people for their views on Dysart Park, which now has new bandstand railings and a commemorative Jubilee bench thanks to Grantham steel fabricator specialists Roll and Scroll.
The consultation includes questions on why people visit, the condition of the park and satisfaction with the facility. They will also be asked to identify any improvements they would like to see.
Cllr Rosemary Trollope Bellew, SKDC Cabinet member for Culture and Visitor Economy said: “Dysart Park welcomed hundreds of people for the Jubilee beacon event, and we would love them to give us their feedback. The park is an oasis of both formal and informal green space in the centre of town, a resource much loved by local people, and can now claim another golden chapter in its history.
“We know how important it is for people to have free and unlimited access to green open spaces – particularly when times are tough, and the cost of living is increasing day by day.
“Participating in our consultation will help to illustrate demand for the park and its facilities and influence improvements going forward. Feedback will contribute towards the Council’s application for a Green Flag award, so we are keen that as many people as possible use this opportunity to have their say.”
To take part, participants can either paste the following weblink into their browser
https://www.surveymonkey.co.uk/r/DysartPark2022
or scan the QR code below using the camera on their smart phone: