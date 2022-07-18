Female employee dies at British Steel plant in Scunthorpe
Humberside Police have launched an investigation
Update: The Health & Safety Executive has launched an investigation – read more here.
A woman has died after in incident at British Steel’s plant in Scunthorpe.
Humberside Police said officers attended a business premises on Brigg Road following reports that a woman had died on Saturday, July 16.
The force added that they are now working with the Health & Safety Executive (HSE) to establish the circumstances of the incident. However, the BBC is reporting that it understands the victim fell from a crane.
A British Steel spokesman said: “We are sad to confirm one of our colleagues tragically died at work on Saturday. Their family has been informed and our thoughts are with them and our colleague’s friends. We are helping the police and the Health & Safety Executive with their investigation.”
A HSE spokesperson said: “HSE has been made aware and is assisting the investigation.”