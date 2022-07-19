Crews tackle field fires across Lincolnshire during heatwave

Lincolnshire Fire & Rescue tackled multiple field fires in the county during the heatwave and over the last week, including a combine harvester severely damaged near Stamford.

Lincolnshire Police said at around 3.15pm on Monday, July 18 that they were closed Main Road in Uffington as a fire fire was burning close to the road. The force also advised people to avoid the area at the time.

Photos from the scene show firefighters with the combine harvester, which is almost totally black from the fire damage. Three acres of standing barley, 100 metres of hedgerow and trees and 100 metres of stock fencing were also destroyed.

A spokesperson for Lincolnshire Fire & Rescue said: “This incident resulted in severe damage by fire to a John Deere combine harvester, 3 acres of standing barley, 100 metres of hedgerow and trees and 100 metres of stock fencing.

“It was caused by mechanical defect within engine of combine harvester.”

Police said the A1175 was closed at the time as a result of the fire, but that the force is not investigating this incident.

Most recently, Lincolnshire Fire & Rescue attended a fire involving two fields and a quantity of bales at Gayton Top near Gayton Le Marsh shortly before 12pm on Tuesday, July 19.

Six crews attended the incident, where smoke was visible for a large distance, and people are being advised to close their doors and windows if they’re in the area.

We’re currently attending a fire involving two fields and a quantity of bales at Gayton Top near Gayton Le Marsh. We have 6 appliances and the water carrier for this incident. Smoke is visible for a large distance – please close doors and windows if you’re in the area. pic.twitter.com/JwRqM4d798 — Lincs Fire & Rescue (@LincsFireRescue) July 19, 2022

Meanwhile, crews from Lincoln South, Lincoln North and Bardney attended a fire involving approximately two acres of corn field on Heighington Road in Canwick during the morning of Monday, July 18.

The two acres of corn field were severely damaged by fire. However, after a fire investigation the cause of the blaze is unknown.

Lincolnshire firefighters warned local farmers to be aware of fire safety during harvest, after a blaze destroyed 25 acres of barley crop and 35 acres of straw trails in Skellingthorpe last week.