Five arrested over 500 plant cannabis farm in Lincoln
Arrests as a result of a raid in the city centre
More than 500 cannabis plants found growing at a property in Lincoln city centre will no longer make it on to the streets thanks to proactive work by officers.
Officers from the Lincoln Neighbourhood Policing Team were investigating suspicious activity at a property in Tentercroft Street at 3.13pm on Tuesday 5 July, and on entering the premises they uncovered the plants being grown across two storeys.
The plants have been removed and the building made safe by engineers, and we remained on scene throughout yesterday while we gathered further evidence for our investigation.
Following a search of the local area, a 29-year-old man and a 30-year-old man were arrested on suspicion of the production of a controlled drug of Class B (cannabis) a short distance from the scene on Tuesday afternoon. Both have been released under investigation.
Off the back of swift enquiries by officers in our Criminal Investigation Department (CID), a further three arrests were then made yesterday.
A 36-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of production a controlled drug of Class B (cannabis resin), and has been released on bail. A 51-year-old man and a 43-year-old man were arrested on suspicion of the production of a Class B drug (cannabis) and have also been released on bail.
Our investigation into this is now underway and we are appealing for anyone with information about the property or the drugs to get in touch.
If you can help our enquiries, there are a number of ways to get in touch:
By calling 101 quoting incident 233 of 5 July.
By emailing [email protected] incident 233 of 5 July in the subject line.
If you wish to remain anonymous, you can report via the independent charity CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111 or online.