‘Flights cancelled’ at RAF Cranwell as tarmac begins to melt

The main aircraft service area at RAF Cranwell is unavailable for use after tarmac began to melt in the hot weather conditions.

The extreme heat appears to be a contributory factor to the surface damage on the runway, but the Ministry of Defence said flying training is not affected by the situation.

An investigation is now underway to establish why this damage occurred after the hot weather reportedly melted the flight line.

The flight line is also where aviators board their aircraft and taxi towards the runway.

An MOD spokesperson said: “As a precautionary measure, the main aircraft service area at RAF Cranwell is currently unavailable for routine use. Flying training is not affected and will continue by using alternative service areas.”

Sky News reported that an informed source told then that officials at RAF Cranwell had been “dragging tar around” on their boots and even on the wheels of the Phenom and Prefect training aircraft since the start of the summer, as it softened in the sunshine.