Follow Dudley Bear on Visit North Lincolnshire Summer Trail
There are prizes to be won
Dudley Bear is off on his summer holidays – and he wants everyone to come and join him!
The North Lincolnshire Museum mascot is visiting a different attraction in the area every week throughout the summer holidays.
By joining him on his travels, families will not only enjoy some great days out, but be in with a chance of receiving some fantastic prizes, including a free night at the Hampton by Hilton hotel.
Dudley will be somewhere different every week – go to Visit North Lincolnshire’s social media pages to discover where.
Each attraction has a map and a special stamp.
Collect all six stamps and you will win some fantastic prizes, including:
- A bag of sweets from the Hampton by Hilton hotel at Humberside Airport and a free night’s stay in the hotel.
- A family ticket to Epworth Old Rectory.
- A visitor pack from Waters’ Edge Country Park including duck food, a souvenir coin and a £5 gift shop voucher.
- A family ticket to see Cinderella at The Baths Hall this Christmas.
There is also an extra prize for the best photograph taken while following Dudley’s Summer Trail – tag @visit.north.lincs or email [email protected].
More information about Dudley’s travels and how to submit your entries is on the Visit North Lincolnshire Facebook and Instagram channels.