Fourth teen arrested: Lincoln village in shock after ‘knife fight’ at playing field

A fourth teenager has been arrested following an incident of ‘violent disorder’ in Metheringham, in which a bladed article was reportedly used in a fight. The incident has left many in the local community in fear.

Lincolnshire Police opened an investigation into possible affray following reports of a large group of youths being involved in an incident of violent disorder on Metheringham playing fields on Saturdays July 2.

It appeared to involve at least two young males with what looked like blades. Punches and kicks were thrown towards several people in a video that was shared across social media.

Police believe it to be an isolated and planned incident involving people who knew each other.

Three people, aged 14, 15 and 16, were arrested on Monday, July 4. Two were released on bail and the 15-year-old was released under investigation while enquiries continued.

Officers have now arrested a fourth teenager, also aged 16, on suspicion of a public order offence. He has been released on bail as of Tuesday morning.

Within the Metheringham community there is a sense of fear at the severity of the incident, particularly with suggestions of a bladed article being involved.

Sarah Wigmore-Forman commented on social media to say: “We don’t need this behaviour in our very peaceful village”, while Nic Ola said they don’t believe this incident is “isolated” after all.

Nic said: “These individuals have terrorised this village for long enough, plenty of calls have been made to the police before.”

This was echoed by Emily Greaves, who commented: “Older residents are scared and young parents who want to let their children use the playing field are scared to let them go there.”

Police investigations are still ongoing and officers encourage anyone with footage or information about the incident to come forward by calling 101 or emailing [email protected] – quoting incident number 287 of July 2.