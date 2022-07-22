From brand new to pre-loved: New Lego store ready to open in Lincoln

Lincoln High Street is set to welcome the CEX of Lego this weekend, as buyers and sellers of Lego sets Brickz Kingdom open their doors on Saturday.

Brickz Kingdom opens at 41 High Street, Lincoln on Saturday, July 23 at 10am, selling full Lego sets of all ages, whether they are brand new, retired and sealed or preloved.

The sets on sale at the store are suitable for all ages and range from a variety of popular culture’s favourites, including Star Wars, Spongebob, Minecraft and Ninjago.

A pick a brick section full of Lego pieces allows you to mix and match items for your own set, should you want to put your skills to the test beyond buying a full set.

Impressive mini figures accompany the box sets inside to showcase some of the Lego work on display in the shop.

You can also sell your Lego sets to the store who will in turn stock the item in-store and sell it on to a new owner. Only official Lego is sold at the shop.

The Brickz Kingdom team said: “This has been a really long process but we can’t believe we’re finally going to be open, thank you to everyone for your ongoing support before opening and showing a lot of interest. We look forward to the future and hope we get to meet you all.”

Brickz Kingdom will be open Tuesday to Saturday each week, staying closed on Mondays and Sundays. The store will be open between 10am and 5.30pm each of the five days, apart from Sunday when it closes 90 minutes earlier at 4pm.

It will be closed on bank and seasonal holidays, and for more updates you can check out the Brickz Kingdom Facebook page.