Geek Retreat Lincoln hosting 12 hour charity Dungeons & Dragons session

A marathon Dungeons & Dragons event will take place at Geek Retreat in Lincoln, raising money for an autism awareness charity.

Geek Retreat in the Stonebow Centre will be hosting a 12-hour session playing Dungeons & Dragons to raise money for the National Autistic Society on Saturday, July 30.

Running from 12pm to 12am, seven people will be taking part in the session, including Mal Robertson-Turner, who opened Geek Retreat with his partner Alice Rochford last year as an inclusive space for all things ‘geeky’.

It is a spot where the likes of Pokemon, Super Mario Bros, Warhammer and Dungeons & Dragons are celebrated, creating a safe area for any and everyone to enjoy.

For those who aren’t aware, Dungeons & Dragons is a fantasy role-playing game, allowing you to create your own character and act out heroic scenes.

It is unlike other games in that it is more a cooperative game than a competitive one, focusing mainly on the creation of a fun and exciting story with each person’s characters rather than objectively winning.

Competitors at Geek Retreat will enter the vault to play through as much Wild Beyond the Witchlight as they can – which is a 2021 adventure released by Wizards of the Coast.

The event is in aid of the National Autistic Society, the UK’s leading charity for people on the autism spectrum and their families.

To donate to the cause, visit the dedicated Facebook fundraising event page or come to the store and pick up a sponsorship form.

To keep up to date with the event, with videos and photos being shared throughout, you can also visit the Geek Retreat Lincoln page on Facebook.