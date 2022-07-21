Get your running shoes ready for Lincoln’s 10k run!

Registration for one of the region’s most popular and picturesque charity road run events, the City of Lincoln 10K, has begun.

This year’s race, organised by not-for-profit events company Run For All, in partnership with the City of Lincoln Council, is open to all over-15s for a fee of £28 for general entry and £26 if you are a general athletics club member.

The run marks the 8th year of Run For All’s organisation of this popular and well supported event. Taking place on Sunday, October 30, the event will return to the previous and much-loved route, starting on Riseholme Road at 9am and finishing outside the towers of Lincoln Cathedral.

As one of the highlights in the region’s sporting calendar, it’s hoped thousands will return to the streets of Lincoln to enjoy the fast and flat scenic town route, while taking in many of the city’s historic landmarks.

Building on its previous organisation of the event, Run For All will work closely with City of Lincoln Council to increase community and charity engagement, while also working to remove barriers to participation, so that more people in the region can enjoy the benefits of getting active.

Cllr Bob Bushell, Portfolio Holder for Remarkable Place at City of Lincoln Council said: “We are delighted that the City of Lincoln 10K will be returning this year and look forward to once again working with Run For All as a partner to make it one of the highlights of Lincolnshire’s events calendar.

“Regular physical activity plays such a huge role in our mental and physical wellbeing and the City of Lincoln 10K will no doubt be a great incentive to motivate more people to get active.”

Providing fundraising opportunities for charities is the primary objective of every Run For All event, ensuring that the money being raised by the event stays local and supports the causes that need them most.

Any charities interested in becoming an Official Charity Partner of the event, whether they have previously been involved with the City of Lincoln 10K or not, are encouraged to contact Run For All as soon as possible.

Run For All is part of Jane Tomlinson’s lasting legacy. Jane Tomlinson CBE raised £1.85m for children’s and cancer charities before her untimely death from cancer aged just 43 in 2007. She made headlines across the world by competing in a series of epic endurance challenges from the London Marathon, ironman and triathlon competitions, to a 4,200 mile cycle ride across the width of the USA – despite being diagnosed with incurable cancer.

Her family continue to raise funds in her name, and through the Jane Tomlinson Appeal and Run For All, a massive £10m has now been raised for charities.

For more information and to sign up to the 2022 Lincoln 10K, go to: https://www.runforall.com/events/10k/city-of-lincoln-10k/