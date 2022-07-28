Ghost signs for Cleethorpes’ giant palm tree as project is scrapped

Visitors in Cleethorpes are confused by signage along the seafront that points to a giant palm tree installation — which was never put in place and has now been scrapped.

In its place, however, are plans to rejuvenate the North Promenade, with beach front cabins, a sports hub, performance venue and new bars and cafes, but local businesses are saying a replacement for the palm tree is required.

The council spent £38,000 on the initial planning for the 72 foot structure.

The remaining signs, which are built into the paving slabs and have existed along the seafront for over a year, are perplexing visitors to the popular resort.

Paris Tucker, from Fryer Tuck’s Take-away said: “Some people said what does it go to and they’ve said there was meant to be a palm tree, some kind of final destination, but it’s not there.

“I thought it would be something nice to see down there, and they (the council) have got people excited with something to bring them down this end, and we don’t have that. What’s going to be down there instead?”

The paving slabs are staying because the council says people are using them to time themselves for runs and walks. However, for now, in Cleethorpes, the only palm tree you’ll see is a shop-bought plastic one.