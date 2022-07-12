Gift list website for Ukrainian health essentials gets Lincoln Hospital support

The Lincoln Hospital has joined in a national effort to get crucial supplies to Ukrainian healthcare facilities in the form of a new gift list website.

The website has been launched by Circle Health Group, the UK’s largest independent hospital group and owner of The Lincoln Hospital, and the goods will be packaged, dispatched and delivered by Circle Health Group themselves.

It came following requests from patients and members of the public across Circle’s UK network, for a mechanism by which individuals in Lincoln and beyond can help support Ukraine during a turbulent time for the nation.

Ukraine has been targeted with armed combat and shelling since the Russian invasion earlier this year, with the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights at the United Nations reporting a total of 11,152 civilian casualties between February 24 and July 3.

Items that will be on the wish list include vital kit for treating sick and wounded patients, including ventilators, crutches, walking frames, scrubs, bandages and respiratory masks.

Anyone can select any number of medical items to donate by visiting the website here.

A team of volunteer hauliers from the UK, Poland and Ukraine are making journeys on a weekly basis and have been since March in a bid to deliver the urgent supplies – navigating their way through war-torn regions in the process.