Girl, 9, dies in suspected Boston stabbing
Police have launched a murder investigation
A nine-year-old girl has sadly died from what is believed to be a stab wound in Boston.
Officers were called to the scene of the incident at Fountain Lane at around 6.20pm today, Thursday, 28 July.
We have launched a murder investigation. The area has been cordoned off and we will be at the scene for the foreseeable future.
The young girl’s parents have been informed and our thoughts are with them at this incredibly difficult time. Her family will be supported by specialist trained officers.
If you think you can help us in our enquiries, you can contact us –
By calling 101 quoting incident 419 of 28 July.
By emailing [email protected] quoting incident 419 of 28 July in the subject line.
If you wish to remain anonymous, you can report via the independent charity CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111 or online.