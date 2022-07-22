Grantham man to face further sex offences allegations

A trial will take place next year

A Grantham man who denies a string of sexual offences is to face charges against three further alleged victims, a court heard.

Christopher Manning, 37, was committed to stand trial at Lincoln Crown Court in January next year after he was charged with a number of offences including rape of a boy.

His trial was listed for January 3, 2023, with a time estimate of up to three weeks.

A pre-trial hearing at Lincoln Crown Court was today (Friday) told that Manning has been charged with offences against three further alleged victims.

Manning, who appeared by video-link from custody, spoke only to confirm his name during the hearing.

No pleas were entered to the allegations as Manning’s defence team did not attend court because of the current dispute between the Government and barristers over Legal Aid.

Judge Simon Hirst adjourned the case for a further hearing when Manning will be asked to enter pleas to all of the allegations he now faces.

Manning, of Dalton Close, Grantham, was originally charged with the first alleged offences in February and appeared before Lincoln Magistrates Court.

They included an allegation that Manning raped a boy between May 2004 and January 2010.

A second rape charge related to a boy and was alleged to have occurred between January 2010 and January 2013.

A third charge accused Manning of raping a boy aged under 16 between April 1 and April 30, 2004.

Two other charges concerned inciting a boy aged under 13 to engage in sexual activity and sexual assault on a boy of 13, both also in Grantham.

Manning also pleaded not guilty to two further charges regarding possession of indecent images with intention to distribute them or show them to others.

One charge allegedly relates to two images of category A – the most serious – and the other is for one category C image.

A previous hearing at Lincoln Crown Court was told that Manning denies all the allegations against him.