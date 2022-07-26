Recognised as some of the country’s best parks

Today (Tuesday), City of Lincoln Council is celebrating after receiving a Green Flag Award for three Lincoln parks from 2,208 UK winners.

The award, which has been given to the Arboretum, Boultham Park and Hartsholme Country Park, is the international quality mark for parks and green spaces.

After two years that have seen our parks and green spaces play a vital role for people through lockdowns as a place to relax, exercise and meet friends and family safely, the news that these three Lincoln parks have again achieved the Green Flag Award is testament to the hard work and dedication of the team that make the green space a great space that everyone can enjoy.

Boultham Park has also achieved the Green Heritage Site Accreditation, supported by Historic England, for the management of its historic features.

This is the first time the park has received this prestigious award.

Cllr Bob Bushell, Portfolio Holder for Remarkable Place at City of Lincoln Council said: “It is an honour to have once again received the Green Flag Awards for our three biggest Lincoln parks and for Boultham Park to have been further praised with the Green Heritage Site Accreditation.

“We understand the importance of green spaces in the city and these awards and accreditation are testament to the hard work from our staff and volunteers who keep these parks to such a high standard.”

Commenting on the news that three of Lincoln’s parks have met the Green Flag Award standard, Keep Britain Tidy’s Accreditation Manager Paul Todd added: “I would like to congratulate everyone involved in making Lincoln’s Arboretum, Boultham Park and Hartsholme Country Park worthy of a Green Flag Award.

“These three Lincoln parks are vital green spaces for the community in Lincoln. This award is testament to all the hard work of staff and volunteers, who do so much to ensure that it maintains the high standards demanded by the Green Flag Award.”

The Green Flag Award scheme, managed by environmental charity Keep Britain Tidy under licence from the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities, recognises and rewards well-managed parks and green spaces, setting the benchmark standard for the management of green spaces across the United Kingdom and around the world.

A full list of Green Flag Award-winning parks and green spaces is available here.