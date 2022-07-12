Gross misconduct breaches for serving and ex Lincolnshire Police officers
The outcome of an Accelerated Misconduct Hearing
An Accelerated Misconduct Hearing was heard at Lincolnshire Police Headquarters on Monday 11 July 2022.
Two serving officers and three former officers were found to have breached the following standards of professional behaviour:
- Authority, Respect and Courtesy
- Discreditable Conduct
- Equality and Diversity
- Challenging and Reporting Improper Conduct
- Honesty and Integrity.
The breaches amounted to gross misconduct.
The Chair of the Accelerated Misconduct Hearing, Chief Constable Chris Haward, dismissed two serving officers with immediate effect and would have dismissed three former officers with immediate effect, had they still been serving.
After the hearing, Chief Constable Chris Haward, said: “For legal reasons todays hearing was heard in private. I want to be clear, that once those reasons are no longer in place, I will share the details of today’s hearing and the names of the officers involved.
“In order to maintain the confidence of the public it is vital the police service maintains the highest standards and are held to account.”