Gross misconduct breaches for serving and ex Lincolnshire Police officers

Thousands of free swimming sessions will be available for youngsters across North Lincolnshire for the whole six-week summer holiday.

All five of the council-run pools will open their doors for the entire summer break – with free sessions available to all under 16s.

Free swimming sessions at Epworth Swimming Pool are also being funded by the Council as part of the programme.

Cllr Rob Waltham, leader of North Lincolnshire Council, said: “It is not the first time we have done this but we expect it will be a welcome boost this year.

“We know global inflation is really having an impact on people’s pockets and hard-working parents across North Lincolnshire are having to respond.

“These free sessions – which are available across the area – will keep children entertained and active and will not cost parents a penny.”

The sessions will take place at The Pods in Scunthorpe, Ancholme Leisure Centre in Brigg, Axholme North Leisure Centre in Crowle, Baysgarth Community Hub in Barton-upon-Humber, Riddings Community Hub in Scunthorpe and at Epworth Swimming Pool.

Cllr Carl Sherwood, cabinet member for Safer, Stronger, Communities – Rural, said: “Swimming is a really important life skill and it is also a really good way for children to stay active, keeping them fit and healthy while they have lots of fun too.

“I am sure people will be taking advantage of this amazing, inflation-busting offer which is available across all our leisure centre sites.”

To find out more about the Summer Daze sessions – which are available from Monday, 25 July until Sunday, 4 September – visit northlincs.gov.uk/swimming.