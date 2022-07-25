Hundreds of bins to be doubled in size in North Lincolnshire litter crackdown

A new offensive is being launched across North Lincolnshire as the council’s crackdown on litter louts intensifies.

Hundreds of bins across the county will be doubled in size and emptied more frequently, enhancing the network of more than 1,500 already in place.

Alongside this, mass education programmes and public information campaigns are to be backed up by a new zero-tolerance approach to fining as wardens issuing £150 fines have been instructed to show no leniency.

The new offensive is being launched across the summer and through the autumn months.

Cllr Rob Waltham, leader of North Lincolnshire Council, said: “Communities are fed up with those small numbers of people who think others should clean up after them – the impact is huge but will not be tolerated.

“A great deal of effort goes into keeping North Lincolnshire tidy – the council already spends vast sums of taxpayers’ money to clean up other people’s mess and there are many conscientious people who come together and get involved in litter picks on a regular basis.

“Despite these best efforts, and the fact we are now going to have to spend more to increase bin sizes and the number of collections, people still think it is acceptable to drop their waste when they are done with it – it is not good enough and we will be stepping up the fining regime now and through the summer.”

The details for eradicating litter from North Lincolnshire’s streets are set out in the new Litter Plan, which is set to be discussed at the council’s Cabinet meeting today (Monday 25 July 2022).

Now 18-months into a two-year trial of fining people £150 if caught dropping litter, more than 2,000 people have been fined with some stung for more than £400 after refusing to pay, only to be slapped with additional fees in court.

The litter wardens patrol areas of North Lincolnshire and anyone caught dropping, throwing or depositing litter and leaving it on the ground will find themselves hit with a fixed penalty notice.

Cllr David Rose, cabinet member for the environment, said: “We have launched our Green Future strategy which details our efforts to ensure that we leave the environment for future generations in a better state than it is today.

“This strategy is all encompassing, touching the lives of every person here now and those who will call North Lincolnshire home in years to come.

“Huge efforts have gone into developing these proposals and an incredible amount more will go into ensuring we deliver a cleaner, greener North Lincolnshire – yet despite this, some people still persist in acting in an anti-social way by dropping litter – it is nothing short of disgraceful and the offenders need to know that we will not stop until they do.”