In pictures: Lincoln 1940s Weekend

Lincoln’s celebration of former glories proved to be a big success, as the sound and vibe of the 1940s were channeled over a special weekend event in the city.

Organised and funded by Lincoln Business Improvement Group, the 1940s weekend ran from Saturday, July 23 to Sunday, July 24 across the Cathedral Quarter – with some performances also taking place at the Cornhill Cove.

The city got in the mood for the first 1940s weekend since 2019, with the last two events being cancelled by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Military uniforms, wartime nurse and midwife clothing and classic fashion from the time could be seen across the uphill section of the city.

Trader stalls offering antiques, confectionery and artwork covered the streets, which had been decorated with patriotic bunting, and various stages were set up for live music.

Vintage games, family entertainment and dance shows from the Lincolnshire Lindy Hop Clubs were also on the schedule for the weekend, as hundreds spilled into the Cathedral Quarter for a 1940s celebration.

Visitors were treated to a wartime speech by Derek Herbert, a popular Winston Churchill impersonator, who performed a rip-roaring rendition of the late Prime Minister’s “we shall fight them on the beaches” speech.

Classic vehicles were on display outside Lincoln Cathedral too.

See more photos from the event below, taken by The Lincolnite photographer Steve Smailes: