In pictures: Lincoln Mystery Plays back after six years

The history Lincoln Mystery Plays have enjoyed a successful opening few days after making a comeback for the first time in six years, debuting the new outdoor performance space at Lincoln Cathedral among other Lincolnshire locations.

Lincoln Mystery Plays revives the ancient medieval tradition of community-based performances, bringing mirth and mayhem to the miracles and mysteries of Bible stories and the relationships between Man and God. It is presented by a community of local actors and directed by Tom Straszewski.

The remaining performances are scheduled for the following locations:

Lincoln Cathedral, outdoors on the Dean’s Green, July 27 to 30, 7.30pm. Gates open 6.45pm for picnics.

St Mary’s Church Horncastle on August 2, 7.30pm. Doors open 7pm

St Denys’ Church, Sleaford on August 3, 7.30pm. Doors open 7pm

St James’ Church, Louth on August 4, 7.30pm. Doors open 7pm

All Saints Church, Gainsborough on August 5 & 6, 7.30pm. Doors open 7pm

People are encouraged to bring a picnic to any of the outdoor performances.

Tickets range between £12 and £15 (plus booking fee) and can be purchased online here, or in person on the day, but booking is advised.

See more of the photo gallery from opening week below: