Innovative ways animals are keeping cool at Lincolnshire Wildlife Park

The park is coping as well as possible during these rising temperatures.

Lincolnshire Wildlife Park in Friskney is creating methods to keep its occupants cool in the summer heatwave, which has struck nationwide this week.

The park crew have been doing all in their power to keep the animal and bird inhabitants safe that have been rescued or re-homed.

The methods used include watering the parrots with hose pipes, whereas big cat keepers have filled hessian sacks with straw, dropped them in water and frozen them over night for the big cats to play with and the frozen bundle is proving a hit with the impressive animals.

Keepers have cleared the otters’ pond so they have plenty of space to keep cool in.

Lincolnshire Wildlife Park is an award winning animal attraction in Friskney, Lincolnshire, just 12 miles from the seaside resort of Skegness.

Lincolnshire Wildlife Park CEO Steve Nichols said: “It’s not just the animals and birds that we must consider during these times, the staff are having to work out in this heat to provide their care; they can’t just go home to cool off or sit in the shade when their role is so important for the welfare of the animals. Luckily we serve fresh whippy ice-creams, so I think that helped a bit!”