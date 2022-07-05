Is this the worst park in Lincoln?

A play park with just a single piece of equipment has been accused of being the worst in Lincoln.

The park on Flaxley Close, near the Carlton Centre, has just one small item for users to play on.

Previous equipment was removed when it was broken, which is understood to be around seven years ago, and hasn’t been replaced.

The park is run by construction company Taylor Wimpey, who built the neighbouring properties, but a local councillor says that it is letting down residents.

Councillor Martin Christopher, who represents Abbey ward, has challenged them to improve the area or hand it off to the council.

The developer says that it has been in discussions about this now, and hope the equipment will be replaced soon.

“This could be one of the worst play parks in Lincoln. Something needs to be done to make it more appealing,” Councillor Christopher said.

“The council-run park for younger children next door has four pieces of equipment and is well-maintained. This has just one piece that older children wouldn’t be interested in.

“It would be great to see some gym equipment here which teenagers could really get into. Unfortunately, it’s more often used by dog walkers as a training area.

“I am hoping we can find a way for the council to adopt the area.”

He says that he believes it has been at least seven years since the other pieces of play equipment were removed.

The neighbouring Padley Road Play Area, which is operated by the City of Lincoln Council, is better equipped with a swing, slide, roundabout and a rocking horse.

A Taylor Wimpey spokesperson said: “Following instances of vandalism, we made the decision to remove some damaged equipment from the play area on Flaxley Close in order to make it safe.

“Upon agreement with City of Lincoln Council, we hope to be able to replace the play equipment in due course.”

Taylor Wimpey has confirmed that residents aren’t asked to pay towards the maintenance of the Flaxley Close park.