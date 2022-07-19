Knife man charged after armed police storm Lincoln street
Nobody was injured in the incident
Update, 2.39pm 19 July:
Christopher Harrison, 31, of Arthur Taylor Street, has been released on conditional bail until 28 July. He has conditions to remain in Spalding for the duration of his bail and not to return to Lincoln.
Original release, 10.03am 19 July:
A 31 year-old has been charged with three offences following reports of a man with a knife being abusive and making threats to other people in Arthur Taylor Street in Lincoln.
We received multiple reports of disorder at an address in the street at around 4pm on 17 July.
Specialist officers trained in negotiation, along with firearms and response officers, were deployed to the scene and a 31-year-old man was arrested a short time later before being remanded into custody. Nobody was injured in the incident.
Christopher Harrison, 31, of Arthur Taylor Street, has now been charged with threatening behaviour under the Public Order Act, threats to kill, and possession of an offensive weapon in a public place. He will appear at Lincoln Magistrate’s Court today (19 July).